Arewa Women Group Wants Tallen Appointed Women Affairs Minister

Chinedu Eze

The Arewa Women Awareness Group (AWAG) has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Mrs. Paulien Tallen as the Minister for Women Affairs.

The group, which commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mrs. Tallen as minister said the president should complement the good work he has done by assigning Tallen to the Ministry of women Affairs.

AWAG in a statement by its national coordinator Murna Kande Bulama, made available to THISDAY, said women in Nigeria stand to gain a lot by having Tallen as their Minister and taking care of their welfare under the current administration.

The Group said Tallen has been in the forefront of the agitation for improving the lot of women in Nigeria and has been relentless in seeing to the betterment of rural women, especially in the northern part of the country.

AWAG said it has noted with delight and deep sense of appreciation, the role Mrs. Tallen played in the alleviation of the suffering of women in the current administration and her wide contacts with both rural and urban women, saying it would be a great disappointment if she is not allowed to serve in the ministry she is so passionate about.

“She is one of the moving lights of the Jamiyar Matan Arewa and has supported many women. Dame Tallen is our own, she is one person that understands our plight because she meets regularly and interfaces with a vast section of women in the country. She knows us and we know her, she understands us and we understand her so she can easily serve as our link with the President if given the Women Affairs portfolio,” the group said.