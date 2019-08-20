APC, Fayose Trade Words over Alleged Plan to Cause Crisis in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State yesterday said it has unearthed plans by some “disgruntled and rejected politicians” in the state to cause havoc during the celebration of the annual Udiroko festival in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday (today).

The politicians, according to information by the party, had failed to garner the people’s support through the ballot and are now trying to achieve this through the back door.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, the ruling party stated that part of their alleged antics is to hide under the celebration of the annual festival to cause crisis.

According to him, all these are in an attempt to portray the present administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as not doing enough to protect the people.

“We have it on good authority that a former governor of the state wants to hide under the Udiroko festival to attempt to launch himself back into the politics of the state, having failed woefully to achieve this through the ballot.

“The former governor and his cohorts having been traumatised by the gale of unprecedented achievements of the present administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, are now attempting to make a return to the politics of the state through the back door.”

But the former governor, Ayo Fayose, who responded through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said he is not in the habit of dignifying lowlife and people living with guilt of forcing themselves on Ekiti people.

“It is obvious that more than two years after manipulating themselves to power, they are still afraid of the shadow of Ayo Fayose, a man whose footprints will remain on the sands of Ekiti forever.

“Rather than jumping and down, spinning lies against Fayose, who is moving on with his life after serving Ekiti diligently, Governor Fayemi and his APC elections riggers should concentrate on making meaningful impacts in the state, because, almost one year has been wasted already out of the four years that was stolen for them.

“Also, Fayemi should endeavour to give the Udiroko Festival the same level glamour and attention it was given by the Fayose-led PDP government instead of looking for a cheap way to stay away from the festival as he is planning to do.”