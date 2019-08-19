Shell, Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Others to Bag Awards at NAEC Conference

Peter Uzoho

Three International Oil Companies (IOCs), namely Shell, Total and Chevron, would be among those to be honoured with awards at the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) 2019 Conference, which is scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on Thursday, August 22.

The list of awardees also include veteran journalists and communications experts like the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Ndu Ughamadu and the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Alhaji Yakubu Lawal.

They will receive NAEC’s Award for Excellence and Lifetime Achievement Award respectively.

A statement by the General Secretary of NAEC, Mr. Sebastine Obasi, explained that the awards were the result of a painstaking selection by an independent team of assessors spanning a period of three months.

He disclosed further that the awards were meant to spur organizations in the country’s oil and gas sector to make sustainable investments that would create jobs and deliver on the Nigerian dream.

A breakdown of the award categories showed that Shell will receive the “Outstanding IOC Contributor to Gas Development Award” while Total will be presented with the “Outstanding Contributor to Local Content Development.”

In addition, Exxonmobil will be offered the “Huge Investor in Oil Discovery Award” will Chevron will cart away the “Outstanding Social Investment Company of the Year.”

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) will be garlanded with the “Outstanding Utility Company of the Year,” while the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) takes away “Best Public Utility Company of the Year.”

Moreover, the award for “Outstanding Indigenous Contributor to Gas Development” will go to Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc.

The keynote address for the conference would be delivered by the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, on the theme “Harnessing Oil and Gas Potential for National Development.”

The Acting Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Ahmad Rufai Shakur, would be the Special Guest of honour.

The conference will be chaired by the Managing Director of ExxonMobil, Mr. Paul McGrath.

The conference will feature two technical sessions. The first session is titled: ‘Effects of Sanctity of Contracts on Commercial Operations” while the second session is titled: “Commercial Viability in Gas- to- Power Value Chain.”

Confirmed speakers are; Group Managing Director of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu; Group Managing Director of Aiteo Eastern E&P Limited, Victor Okoronkwo; Managing Director of Total, Mr. Mike Sangster; Managing Director of Nigeria LNG, Mr. Tony Attah and President of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Mr. Debo Fagbami.

Other speakers are the Managing Director/CEO of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo; Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mr. Adeoye Fadebiyi; Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mohammed Gur; Executive Secretary of Association of Power Generation Companies, Dr. Joy Ogaji and the President of Nigeria Gas Association (NGA), Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, amongst others.