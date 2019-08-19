Premier Cool Announces New Line of Variants

Raheem Akingbolu

PZ Cussons has announced the re-launch of its Premier Cool Soap, one of the personal care brands, in its stable.

Speaking at the re-launch event, held recently at the company’s head office in Lagos, Group Brand Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, described the re-launch as one of such strategies aimed continually engaging the brand’s teeming customers and satisfying their needs.

She added that the re-launch would go a long way in differentiating the home care brand from others in that market segment.

“This is an exciting time for Premier Cool as we continue to evolve and improve to meet and satisfy the needs of our consumers.

“This re-launch is in continuation of that tradition and also in line with the brand’s strategy to differentiate itself in the market and also sustain its drive to maintain its position as one of the leading soap brands in Nigeria,” she said.

Expressing her excitement at the re-launch, the Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, described the development as in tune with the brand’s self-imposed responsibility of helping Nigerians, by constantly enhancing the brand to meet their lifestyle attributes.

“At PZ Cussons, we have made it our responsibility and purpose to help Nigerians by constantly improving the brand to meet their lifestyle attributes.

“That is why we are re-launching the Premier Cool brand, which is an initiative that recognises the hectic lifestyle of young Nigerians, and seeks to keep them refreshed through it.

“As a brand that seeks to consistently connect with its stakeholders, we love finding ways to continually evolve and improve to exceed expectations, satisfy the needs of our consumers, and create unique experiences with them,” she stated.

Eniola added that while the soap now comes in an enhanced packaging, consumers also have the luxury of choice since it now comes in three variants.

“We believe these product improvements in performance and aesthetics reflect the brand’s penchant for consistent and superior offerings to Nigerians and we are certain that they would be quite pleased to experience it,” she said.

Expressing his delight at the re-launch and his new partnership with the brand, Campaign Ambassador, Leo Babarinde DaSilva, stated that his choice was informed by the shared values he has with the brand.