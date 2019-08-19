Makinde Appoints Former CP, Owoseni, Special Adviser

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, Mr. Fatai Owoseni has been appointed Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

The appointment, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, took effect from August 1.

The statement indicated that Owoseni’s appointment falls in line with the recognition of security as one of the four pillars of the Makinde’s administration in Oyo State.

Governor Makinde had also promised to unveil new security architecture for the state before his first 100 days in office.

The Governor, in the letter of appointment, wished Mr. Owoseni, success in his new assignment.

He also urged Owoseni to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Owoseni is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from the University of Benin and a Diploma in Police Management (DPM) from the University of Jos, as well as several certificates in police and professional courses at the local and international levels.

He rose through the ranks as an Inspector of Police and became the Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigations at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Abuja.

He also served as Commissioner of Police (Administration), at the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he made immense contributions especially by ensuring the success of the collaborations between the UNDP and the Police towards the successful conduct of the 2015 general elections.