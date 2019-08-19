JAMB Threatens Candidates Who Tamper with UTME Score

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has vowed to withdraw the result of any candidate found to have falsified, forged or tampered with the original result released to them in the 2019 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME).

Its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this when a candidate alleged to have falsified his UTME score, Kingsley Unekwe appeared before some officials of the board in Abuja at the weekend.

Oloyede said the board would cancel the result of Unekwe for altering his score in order to meet the cut-off points to study Medicine at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He said 18- year old Unekwe was caught inflating his original UTME score from 201 to 269.

Unekwe becomes the fifth person whose UTME result has been withdrawn and cancelled by the board.

The registrar said Unekwe had edited the original score allotted to him by the board and presented it to his parents as the original result.

He said the boy’s parent had called the board, alleging irregularities in their son’s result, leading to their invitation to Abuja from Awka, Anambra State.

Unekwe, in the presence of his mother and officials of JAMB, confessed to have tampered with the original UTME result allotted to him by the board.

He said his original score of 201 didn’t meet the requirement to read medicine, which his parents wanted him to study at UNN.

He explained that to make his parents happy, and proud, he had to edit the original UTME result to meet their expectation of him becoming a doctor.

Unekwe appealed to the board for clemency, feigning ignorance of his crime.

Oloyede said the boy would be handed over to security agents for prosecution and further interrogation so as to track down his collaborators.

The registrar said: “Anybody who is involved in post-result release infractions will have his/her result withdrawn by the board. This is because we cannot allow anybody to jeopardise the hard-earned integrity of the board.

“You are the fifth person. Two of them are already being prosecuted because we showed them clearly that they forged their results to deceive their parents who are desperate, like your parents are to study medicine.

“We will prosecute you for attempting to damage the image of the board. We told your father that we have all the facts; if we find out that the facts are not correct you will be prosecuted.”