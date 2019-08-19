FCMB Repositions Mobile App to Enhance Customer Experience

First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) has said its new mobile banking app has been upgraded with additional cutting-edge capabilities to enhance customer experience.

The new app delivers easier, faster and more convenient solutions to streamline and make financial transactions very exciting, the bank explained.

In a statement, FCMB explained that the new self-service, stress-free and secured app was built to offer the most captivating virtual banking user experience with a vast bouquet of functionalities for all classes of customers.

It is currently available for download at Android OS (Google play store) and iOS (Apple app Store).

“FCMB New Mobile App can be used by customers to carry out several exciting activities beyond basic banking services. Among these features and benefits are dispute transactions, increase transaction and card limits, manage cards, even to apply for a loan, start a target savings account and generate transaction receipts on the go without hassles.

“The additional benefits complement the existing ones, which include, funds transfer, account opening, account balance enquiry, airtime and data purchase, bills payment, wallet deposit and withdrawal, among other value-added services.

“To download the app, all that is required is to visit the respective stores (Google play store or Apple app store), and search for the App, using the keyword “FCMB”.

“This is followed by a tap on the FCMB new mobile app icon, click install/get to download, then open/launch the app when download is complete. Customers are required to register with the Bank to fully commence the use of the app,” the statement added.

Commenting on the launch of the new mobile app and its significance, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Adam Nuru said, “this is an important milestone in our journey to becoming a digital first financial institution.”

“This will see us build the capabilities needed to develop and deploy an array of digitised products that are simple and easy to use. By leveraging emerging technologies and data analytics, we will increase engagement with our existing and prospective customers to exponentially scale up customer acquisition and transactions at a lower cost to serve.

“FCMB’s mobile banking penetration has been on the increase since its emergence as a leading retail Bank in Nigeria. The lender provides one of the best alternate channels banking services cutting across ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking and the dedicated code, *329# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platform.