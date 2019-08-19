Egbe Calls for Support, Prayers for Siasia

FIFA Match Agent, Ebi Egbe, has urged Nigerians not to condemn former Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia yet after FIFA announced his life ban from football on Friday.

Egbe who spoke on the shocking development said Siasia at this very difficult time needs the support and prayers of every Nigerian, even as he (Siasia) begins moves to clear his name.

“From what I gathered so far, Siasia was not given fair hearing by the world soccer governing body, FIFA and Siasia himself may not have seen this coming.

“Siasia is a personality that served Nigeria meritoriously as a player and as a coach. This is the time to rally round him,” he observed.

Egbe further said that the ban is painfully coming at a time when the Bayelsa State born ex international was still battling with the challenge of his mother still in kidnapper’s den.

“I’ m confident that with the support of Nigerians, Siasia will come out of these challenges stronger,” prayed the FIFA agent.

Egbe urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to step into the Siasia saga and find out what really transpired since the offence Siasia allegedly committed was done when he was in charge of the Eagles.

“The NFF should look into the problem and find out what really happened. Siasia should not be left in the lush at this time,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that FIFA in a statement on Friday hammered Siasia for breaching its Code of Ethics that bothers on match fixing.

FIFA’s statement read in part: “In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Siasia.”