Again, Bandits Kill Four, Rustle Cattle in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than four persons have been killed by armed bandits who raided Tsayau village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits, riding on motorcycles were said to have invaded the village on Sunday and opened fire on residents where they rustled undisclosed number of cattle in the area.

Tsayau village is a border town between Katsina, Zurmi local government of Zamfara State and the neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The attack came barely 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the military not to spear bandits terrorising innocent citizens and be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by the activities of bandits.

The acting spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Anas Gezawa, also confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

He said: “DPO Jibiya indicated that on 18/08/19 at about 1530 hours, a group of armed bandits invaded Tsayau village of jibiya LGA and carted away four cows.

“The villagers mobilised and followed the bandits into the forest, ostensibly to recover the cows. The bandits killed four of the villagers and escaped into the thick hilly mountainous forest”.

He however, admonished residents of the state to always synergize and cooperatie with security agencies in dealing with the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminals and criminalities in the country.