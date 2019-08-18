General Gowon, It’s Not a Matter of Prayers!

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, last week, urged more prayers as part of the solutions to the challenges plaguing the country. He wanted the country to remain one to be able to survive her current challenges and urged that the citizenry continues to pray so the worries could go away.

Unfortunately, he failed to realise that the solution to the Nigerian problem does not lie in prayers. The solution is in leadership – ability to make hard choices – and follow through in collective interest. The solutions lie in the capacity of leadership to identify problems, seek counsel and solutions through consultations and enforce the answers.

But where a leader does not admit there is a problem but dismisses the sweeping insecurity in the country as isolated, such a country is far from discovering the solutions to its problems, thus, the resort to prayers amounts only to an effort in futility. Nigeria does not need prayers, Nigeria needs leadership that sees the problems and seeks appropriate solutions.