SADE OKOYA ON THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING IN NIGERIA

With Eleganza Group currently employing about 5000 people across Nigeria, ‘Manufacturing is not another ideology that countries may or may not choose to practice; it is a key component for national growth,’ says an article published recently. The article which featured in the July edition of prestigious Forbes Africa magazine examines the need for greater automation in the manufacturing processes as well as the trends that will influence the competitive Nigerian manufacturing sector in the next decade.

The Chief Executive Officer of the manufacturing giant, Mrs. Folashade Okoya, and her husband, Chief Razak Okoya who were featured in the oped titled “Nigeria’s Manufacturing Power Couple on the Future of Manufacturing in Nigeria,” has been at the helm of affairs at the Eleganza Group, where she is using her entrepreneurial drive to strengthen the goodwill of the organization and its corporate positioning in Nigeria. At a time when the manufacturing sector has been dominated by men because it was considered to be too challenging for women, she has used her entrepreneurial prowess to show the relevance of women in the sector.

The company is rising to new heights and strengthening its position as a leading indigenous brand as well as one of the benchmark manufacturing companies in Nigeria. With the manufacturing industry contributing nearly 13% of GDP to the Nigerian economy Mrs. Okoya and her husband as industrialists have contributed greatly to this quota by transforming a small trading company into one of the largest conglomerates and indigenous manufacturers of household products in Nigeria.