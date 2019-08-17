Ohiwerei, Duke Honour Pastor Adeyokunnu at Book Launch

By Stories Tosin Clegg

Leaders in the public and private sectors, particularly religious organisations have been enjoined to be more accountable in their responsibilities and duties.

National Treasurer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, gave the advice at the launch of his two books, ‘Hope For The Hopeless’ and ‘The Role of Accounting, Stewardship and Effective Leadership in Church Growth’.

The event, which held at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Lagos, attracted eminent personalities including a boardroom guru, Dr. Felix Ohiwerei, former First Lady of Cross River State, Onari Duke and National Overseer, RCCG, Pastor Joseph Obayemi among others.

Speaking about the books, the author, Adeyokunnu said: “There is a particular portion of the book that talks about Stewardship and that is what is lacking today. We have many more workers than stewards. Stewards are people who take ownership of tasks as if it is their own. God put these ideas in our hands to package them for future generations.”

He added: “There is a lot of hopelessness in the society. We never had it this bad with sharp increase in suicide rates. I believe that God has inspired the writing of this book to give hope to so many especially those who think all has ended with them in our society. The book points people to the fact that with God, there is always hope.”

On his inspiration, he said: “Over the years, I have learnt through the various teachings and leadership styles of Daddy G.O Adeboye which I have been privileged to watch directly. It forms the platform for the conception and execution of these works.

Describing the book as a timely intervention in knowledge gap, Duke said: “Without doubt, it is coming very timely. More than ever before, we need to project new knowledge and mindset among youths and adults. Also, it will give people in leadership more grip on accountability, stewardship and effective stewardship. It is a one-stop resource material. The book will be a veritable resource tool to people of all strata both believers and non-believers.”