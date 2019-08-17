New Mercedes-Benz GLB Expected in Showrooms at End of Year

Stories by Bennett Oghifo

The new GLB will be in showrooms at the end of the year and can now be ordered, the automaker has said.

This highly versatile SUV is the first compact model from Mercedes-Benz to be optionally available with a third row of two individual seats.

The entry-level model is the GLB 200 (combined fuel consumption 6.2-6.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 142-138 g/km)[1] with 120 kW (163 hp). As a five-seater it is priced from € 37,746.80[2]. For all GLB models the seat row with two retractable, individual seats costs an extra € 1309. This spacious family model will be in the dealerships at the end of 2019.

“With powerful and efficient four-cylinder engines, the latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, the intuitively operated infotainment system MBUX and comprehensive ENERGIZING comfort control, the new model has all the strengths of the current compact class generation from Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to further development of the exhaust aftertreatment system, the two-litre diesel engine (OM 654q) already meets the Stage 2 RDE (Real Driving Emissions) requirements coming into force in 2020, and is certified to Euro 6d.”

The two optional seats in the third row can be used by passengers up to 1.68 metres in height. More variability comes as standard in the seven-seater: the second seat row has an Easy-Entry function and fore-and-aft adjustment. The seat surface has a 40:60 split.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz’s appearance at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt from September 10th to 22nd, 2019, will be dominated by sustainable solutions for the future of mobility. Ola Källenius, the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will give an outlook on the future of Mercedes-Benz. Numerous world premieres underscore the claim of the inventor of the automobile to continue designing and offering intelligent mobility solutions. The Mercedes-Benz exhibition stand has been completely redesigned for this purpose and is even more conceptually oriented towards customers. On the evening before the first press day, invited journalists will receive an exclusive look at the innovations during “Meet Mercedes,” which includes an exciting workshop programme.

The core topic at the IAA 2019 is the sustainable future of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius will explain what this strategy looks like and what it has to do with universal human needs at the Mercedes-Benz press conference on September 10, starting at 9:20 a.m. The first appearance of the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars at one of the major global motor shows will be accompanied by a large number of new vehicles.

Exclusive preview at “Meet Mercedes”

The focus of the proven “Meet Mercedes” event format is on a tour of the exhibition along with five workshops covering a broad spectrum of topics relating to the product and brand philosophy of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans. Among other things, Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, will discuss the sales of the future and the newly developed booth concept. Another workshop will be held by Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management, Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, on the goals of the R&D division in a transforming industry.

This will be held prior to the session of Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, CASE, who will talk about the future of mobility and alignment with the CASE strategy. Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management, Integrity and Legal Affairs, will then present the principles regarding the use of artificial intelligence at Daimler to the public for the first time. Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, will also talk about the future of production at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans.

World premieres: Innovative Show Car and new Plug-in Hybrid

A new show car will celebrate the world premiere of a vehicle that embodies the flexible, customer-oriented and sustainable vision of the Mercedes-Benz product and technology brand EQ. Also on show for the first time are new plug-in hybrid derivatives from Mercedes-Benz and the EQV, an all-electric MPV. The GLB will also celebrate its trade fair premiere.

smart, the pioneer in urban mobility, will be showing the model upgrades of its electric city cars for the first time in the metropolis on the Main river. As an introduction to the world of driving performance from Mercedes-AMG, the Affalterbach-based brand will present a variant of the compact SUV based on the GLB.