NCDMB, CAP Join International Pairs Sponsors Team

Paint maker; Dulux Paint, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and DO.ll Designs have thrown their weights behind the organisers of International Pairs competition, the event franchise holder in Nigeria, Remi Olukoya has said.

The event which got off to a good start last weekend has now moved to IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja from September 6-7, where the regional qualifier for Northern states has been scheduled to hold.

“We are happy to announce that NCDMB, AirFrance, Dulux Paints, RwandAir, Megamound, Infinity Trust Mortgage Plc, Legend Hilton Airport Hotel, 7up, Lords Dry Gin, Budweiser and others have joined the sponsor International Pairs Golf Championship 2019.

“The decision to partner with FGDC was borne out of the fact that International Pairs’ a worldwide golf competition will help to showcase the beauty in our country (Nigeria) to the world,” Olukoya explained further.

Meanwhile, the team of Sanya Akindele, and Kevin Alonso stole the show last weekend winning the South West Regional qualifiers of the competition. Their effort has earned them a place at the national finals billed for IBOM Golf Resort, Uyo on October 4-7, where Nigeria’s representative to the world final will emerge.

Also berthing in the national finals were the teams Bode Adediji and Rita Izoje who came second after posting 40- stableford points, while the team of Vice Captain, Uwem Udoh and his pair, Evelyn Oyome with 40- stableford point have also qualified for the national final. In all 25 pairs qualified for the National Finals in Uyo.

This year’s edition commenced with sponsors cocktails; dubbed Budweiser Night on Friday evening at 7.00p.m. before golfers took turn o the course on Saturday.