Mercy Aigbe’s Swell Vacation

Nollywood personality, Mercy Aigbe is having a great time on vacation in the UK. The popular actress in an Instagram posts on Monday shared videos of herself giving out some dance moves. In the post which she captioned “How I am starting my Monday,” the 41 year old movie celebrity was in a pleasurable mood. It’s almost like a tradition now for the Edo born actress to holiday in London annually with her children. However it is not clear if they are on this trip with her.

This actress, who has gained reputation as one of the most stylish females in the industry, had earlier on Sunday provoked her fans and followers with stunning pictures of herself clad in a two-piece swimsuit. The beautiful mother of two children looks sexier than ever in blue bikini as she emerges from a swimming pool. Moments later, the picture elicited some comments from trolls and her other colleagues of the screen star.

In one comment, the troll wrote, “The struggle to get the new governor of Lagos State is real! Ambode has expired. Mr. Olu I covered you with the blood of Jesus…” In another comment, “Mama Mia Mercy…that’s why Gentry is still claiming her…he lost a fine woman.” While many could not stop gushing over how good she looks despite her age.

nancyisimeofficial: “If I don’t look like this when I am 40 ehn” nkechiblessingsunday: “Kill them All…let me post mine too” ifuennada: “Aunt Mercy has finally killed us! This is too much” lillyafe: “If you do not give us, how we go take am” wumitoriola: “So what should i do now haaaa @realmercyaigbe body goals”.

The popular Mercy was married to Lanre Gentry in 2013. The couple fell out in 2017 after her marriage was beset with domestic violence of physical abuse by her hotelier husband and businessman. However, her estranged husband recently claimed that she has returned to his house. He claimed that all the issues between him and his wife had been sorted out.

Following the claim, a close associate of Mercy in a report reacted, saying he was just seeking attention. According to the source, he just wants publicity. The Mercy associate said: “Mercy is not in the country at the moment; she travelled out to get goods for her stores. He (Gentry) knows that the media is not talking about him again, so he just wanted to ‘trend’.

Meanwhile, Mercy has moved on; he is the one that is stagnant. I think he is suffering from inferiority complex. At times, when he goes out, he introduces himself as Mercy Aigbe’s husband.”