Lush Hair Announces new Partnership with MBGN Pageant

As part of its corporate social responsibilities commitments, Inlaks Energy, has extended its empowerment project to Lagos State owne

Indigenous extension hair brand Lush Hair, has expressed support for the 2019 edition of the ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ pageant in a new partnership deal it signed with the organisers of the pageant.

The company which recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silver Bird Group, stated that the move was geared at further promoting Nigeria’s culture. Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, explained that the partnership was apt considering that the pageant’s objectives aligned with the organisation’s vision.

She said, “we are delighted to be one of the major sponsors of this laudable project with track records of promoting the Nigerian cultural heritage and tourism even to the outside world. Also, because the brand ultimately stands for beauty and proudly African in nature, we consider this a very strategic collaboration which we hope will transcend beyond this edition”.

“The nationwide auditioning exercise holds in August at Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Ghana, Abuja & Lagos. However, Lush Hair ,being the official Hair Extension Brand of this year’s edition will be present at all the locations and most actively at the final screening in Lagos State ,to readily engage the potential contestants.

“The brand’s presence would also encourage the beauty models to always stay beautiful, confident and always on top of their game irrespective of the outcome of the contest” she stated.

Speaking further on brand uniqueness, she said, “Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality hair extension brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, it offers a wide range of unique and distinct styles and colours which we strongly believe will further enhance the beauty the contestants, giving them that distinct African look” .

Also speaking General Manager, Special Duties, Silverbird Group, Mr. Bola Salako, added, “This year marks the 32nd edition of the beauty pageant in Nigeria, we are excited to have the hair .brand come in as the official hair Sponsor for the pageant.

“This year’s edition themed ‘Every Woman’ promised to showcase the complete woman and all the areas that make her whole, work, family, career, etc, which we believe syncs seamlessly with the persona of the hair brand. The pageant will be taking place in Bayelsa”.