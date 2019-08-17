Kosoko , Adebayo, Jacobs Others Attend The Reunion Premiere

Last weekend saw the berth of a romantic comedy, The Reunion as it was premiered at the Genesis Cinemas, The Palms Mall, Lekki. The movie, which is Fojo media productions first work in the cinemas was written by Voke Ometan and directed by Thomas Odia.

The star studded event was well attended by movie enthusiasts, critics and celebrities including Tana Adelana, Jide Kosoko, Femi Jacobs, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Wale Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, and a host of others. The Executive Producer, Faith Ojo stated:

“This story is so real to me and when you watch it you would know what I’m talking about. It is relatable for everyone. You can see in the story that one of the characters just finds pleasure embarrassing his wife; some men don’t like women living their lives and flying, everything must be restricted to the home, while a lot of others live a fake life pretending to be rich when they don’t really have it.”

Producer and director of The Réunion, Mr. Thomas Odia noted that the writer did justice to all what he looks out for a romantic comedy- suspense, drama, romance, comedy and good dialogue in any script, which.

The Reunion tells the story of four students played by Lilian Esoro, Tana Adelana, Mercy Aigbe and Mercy Johnson who came together to celebrate their alma matas’ 50th anniversary. During that period, a lot of secrets started unfolding including a rape case, which made them more united in addressing such a serious issue.