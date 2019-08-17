Kennyblaq Covers Simple Magazine’s Latest Issue

Talents are making it big, left, right, and center, in music, business and comedy etc. Young people are breaking barriers, and the sky is no longer the limit. Simple Magazine dishes out a new issue tagged “The Comedy Issue” celebrating comedians.

This issue features Kenny Blaq on the cover; the comedian has been at the front and center of this trend. From being an up-comer just five years ago, he has cemented his place in the folklore of comedy.

KennyBlaq discusses with Simple about his journey into the comedy industry and how he has been able to hold a one-man show at the indigo O2 Arena in London and still hosting one of the most attended music comedy concerts in Africa “The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq”.

Also included in this edition, are amazingcomedians like SLK, Peteru, Warri Girl, Dr Smile, Ovy Godwin to talk about their journey, challenges and how they stay true to their hustle.