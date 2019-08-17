I Celebrate People; Help Discover, Nurture Talents

Olasunkanmi Quadri Taoreed, popularly known as Kogbagidi, is a musician and show promoter. With over 10 years in the system, Kogbagidi has worked with every big name, including Dbanj, Davido, Dammy Krane, Jhybo, Zlatan Ibile, and a host of others. He shares with Tosin Clegg his life journey, going into promotions, building brand Kogbagidi and much more

I’m a born, breed in Lagos

I’m from a royal family, precisely, Kinyun Royal Family. I grew up in Surulere. I obtained my first school leaving certificate from K.Kotun Memorial School, Bode-Thomas, Surulere and my secondary school was at Federal Government College, Warri and Star-Light College Orile, Igammu. I had my bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Personal Management from the Lagos State University. I was a unionist during my university days, and was very politically and socially inclined. I have been in the industry since 2006. That’s as far as I can remember. I started to acquire the right skill-set during my university days when I named my group, Team KGB, meaning Team Kogbagidi, which metamorphosed into Kogbagidi Entertainment that I officially registered in 2011.

How I was inspired

I was inspired into show promotion through my background. I came from a family linage where owning a bar, lounge, restaurant or beer parlor was like a tradition. My dad had a lounge and a bar at Iponri estate where we lived. He held night shows, live bands, and other entertaining events. Also, I had an opportunity to reside very close to a lot of famous, talented and award winning personalities like Bright Okpocha (Basket Mouth), Ayo Makun (AY Show), Yaw, 2face, Faze, 2 short, Gordon, Klint d Drunk, and many others.

Can’t say if it’s been challenging

It’s a gift from Almighty God. I don’t sweat it, I live it, it’s my passion, and I’m not in competition with anyone, I’m on my own lane. I celebrate people; I help, build, nurture and sometimes discover talent and potentials. I help people’s business to grow and as well maximise their potentialities, and I celebrate good talent and art. I’m like a bridge between the demand and supply chain. It’s not easy but everything works fine with God, hard work and my most valuable fans out there.

My mentorship programmes

I do a lot of mentorship programmes on business development, business advisory, business management, tours and travel, party plans, shows and concert, investment, talent hunt and empowerment. I do a lot of multi-tasking, as long as it positive, legitimate and viable.

The name ‘Kogbagidi’

The name Kogbagidi was coined from my personal perception about life. When I see people in desperate situations, needs, pain or agony, all I say is take life easy my fellow brethren, ‘Kogbagidi, life is not hard.’ The slogan is like an antidote for depression, worries, complains and lamentations about life. I use it to ginger or should I say, motivate people for positive energy.

I’m a friend to all, enemy of none

Nigeria is full of talented people, and you can see how the world is celebrating Nigeria from the Lion King Album. Who am I not to embrace or romance all the amazing talents here in my motherland? As I said earlier, I’m a lover of good talent and art. If you are good, then I’m coming for you. Sometimes we do business, sometimes we do free and, most especially, we party hard.

Kogbagidi VIP Saturday

Kogbagidi VIP Saturday was a unique initiative of mine and it was to singularly appreciate, honour and reward great artistes, celebrities, talents and excellence. We specially recognise their efforts and achievements in their line of calling, invite them to a special location to celebrate and party. This in return will put them into the spotlight by increasing their fan base, connect them to potential clients, and it’s also an opportunity to ease off stress.

About the new Kogbagidi VVIP Lounge

For me, it’s an advance business arrangement or let’s say business concept of Kogbagidi VIP Saturdays. I have always collaborated and partnered with clubs, lounges, resorts and others to make my events, which has created more awareness, to have more fan base, more contacts, more connects and more demands for my kind of hospitality and platform. It might interest you to know that I have traveled to many countries both within West Africa and outside it. I have great experience in hospitality and relation, which are also key factors in my kind of business. In addition, I have been to all the A-levels clubs in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ogun, and Calabar, to mention a few. I know what is required in the hospitality business. All these are what my new club is about, I’m bringing new ideas, new experience, new touch, new sighting, popular demand on a better and bigger platform to meet my fans’ expectations, wants and needs. It’s like a business franchise and partnership, based on the outstanding relationship I have had with Club Lite House in Surulere.