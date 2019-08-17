FIFA Hands Samson Siasia Life Ban, Fined N18m for Alleged Match Fixing

Former Super Eagles striker and Coach, Samson Siasia has been banned for life and fined $50,000 by the world football governing body, FIFA for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches.’

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of the world football body found Siasia guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

According to the statement on the FIFA website, a wide-scale investigation was carried out on Siasia before the landmark judgment was delivered.

The statement read: “The formal ethics proceedings against Mr. Siasia were initiated on February 11, 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr. Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia.

“The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Siasia played 51 international matches for Nigeria, in which he scored 13 goals. He was part of the team that participated in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup.

He was also a member of the Nigerian team that won bronze at 1992 African Nations Cup in Senegal.

He participated in the National Team over a period of 11 years.

In 2005, Siasia coached the U-20 team and took them to the final of the 2005 U-20 World Cup before losing to Argentina 2–1. He also assisted Augustine Eguavoen in coaching the national team.

He is the third African to be banned by FIFA for his links to Perumal after former Sierra Leone FA official Abu Baakrr Kabba and former Botswana FA official Mooketsi Kgotlele were suspended in July for five years and for life respectively.