Again, Nissan Takes Home Most Wins in AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

For the third straight year, Nissan has scored more best-in-class wins than any other brand in the annual AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards (VSA).

Five-time winner Murano and four-time winner Maxima were joined by Rogue, Altima and Armada on the list of “most satisfying” vehicles, said a statement by the automaker.

Now in its 23rd year, the VSA awards objectively measure owner satisfaction with 32 separate attributes ranging from driving performance to seating comfort and interior design. The winners are determined from responses by more than 50,000 new car and light truck owners. The VSA awards are designed to represent a complete view of the ownership experience.

“It is heartening to lead the field in terms of the most category winners in vehicle satisfaction. It means Nissan owners across a wide range of product styles and types really love their vehicles. We couldn’t be more pleased,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Nissan Sales, Nissan North America

“The Murano and Maxima continue to be unbeatable since their redesigns entered the market in 2015 and 2016 respectively,” said George Peterson, president, AutoPacific. “Even with new competition this year, the Murano and Maxima came out on top.”

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognised annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010.

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with an affiliate office in the Detroit area.