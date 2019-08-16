Waje, Others Set to Perform At Eko LaVida Kulture Fest

Singer-songwriter Waje will be performing at the highly anticipated outdoor brand exhibition, Eko LaVida Kulture Fest. The two-day exhibition which will kick off on Saturday, August 17, at the Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos will feature music concerts where Waje, alongside M-Trill and other acts will perform at the end of each day exhibition.

Eko LaVida is a lifestyle platform that provides businesses and entrepreneurs robust opportunities to exhibit, market and sell their brands to thousands of visitors.

For two days, the exhibition will welcome some of the country’s finest brands in fashion, art, food, music, drinks, gadgets and the trendiest shoppers all in one space.

Now in its third year with four successful editions in Port Harcourt where it was birthed, organisers are exploring other parts of the country. Being Nigeria’s centre for culture and excellence, Lagos is the ideal marketplace for the organisers to explore.

Other side attractions include games and sports, dedicated kids playground with supervision, beer and football lounge.