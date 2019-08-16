TAPE 2019: A Night of Unforgettable Praise

Mary Nnah

It was indeed an amazing time in the House of God. The Annual African Praise Experience (TAPE) is definitely the biggest and most attended gospel concert in Africa; ushering thousands of worshippers all over the world.

TAPE is an annual event hosted by House on the Rock which brings together a host of African Gospel Artistes to perform to the much anticipated audience and to the glory of God.

This year’s TAPE was delightful and mind blowing, bigger than ever before. The auditorium was filled with thousands of people who trooped in to witness a night of great music. The atmosphere was bursting with the glory of God as The Lagos Metropolitan Choir and Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir took turns to warm up the audience into a mood of praise and worship.

Lifting up the hearts of the congregation again, a resumption of an heartwarming praise from Bukola Bekes and then the popular ‘Wellu Wellu’ singer, Sammie Okposo appeared on stage and performed his list of Isoko/Urhobo ethnic songs. There were other delightful ministrations from Mercy Chinwo, Mike Aremu, Eben, Mike Abdul, Ada and also Frank Edwards, who performed a number of his hit gospel singles.

Also to mention, an astounding performance from one Nigeria’s finest saxophonists, BJ SAX, who made everyone present at the auditorium activate their dancing shoes in order to dance effortlessly with happiness.

The event was sprinkled with the word of God which was brought forward by The Metropolitan Pastor Paul Adefarasin, he took the sermon titled “GOD HAS A PLAN FOR YOU” Bible texts to buttress the sermon were taken from Jeremiah 29:10-11, Ephesians 1:11, Acts 1:25.

He explained that every of God’s creature is built according to His plan. God is always intentional in everything He does. He uses the enemy to show off His power.

One of the highlights of the night was a beautiful presentation from the Creative Arts Department of the church, it was a -African Pageantry showcasing South African, Ghanaian, Kenyan and of course Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups, Igbo, Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba songs and dances.

Comedy wasn’t left out, there were rib cracking and amusing performances from MC abbey, Funny Bone and also Kenny Blaq who alternated comedy with songs.

Even though attendance is totally free, the yearly concert has been able to act as a unifying ground for God-loving people from all walks of life regardless of race, age, tribe or nationality. The event was a massive success. It was truly a night of manifestations, praise, music, and an experience to behold.