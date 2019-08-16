Rivers varsity students tour Edo, study Obaseki’s housing reforms

…We’ll like Rivers to emulate Edo’s reforms – Expert

The far-reaching reforms of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo’s housing sector have attracted students of the Department of Estate Management, Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), who are in the state on a field trip as part of their academic programme.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who welcomed the students to Government House in Benin City, assured them of a peaceful and beautiful stay in Benin City. The tour includes visits to Andrew Wilson Estate, Emotan Gardens Estate and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Conducting the students round the estates, Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, said the Andrew Wilson Estate at PZ Road, Benin City, is the first housing estate built in Benin with 64 flats of semi-detached two-bedroom apartments, which is mainly occupied by civil servants.

Omo noted that the state government was working towards giving a facelift to the estate with modern facilities which will increase the value of the property.

At the Emotan Gardens Estate being developed through a joint venture partnership between EDPA and a private property developer, MIXTA Africa Plc, the EDPA boss said the estate, which sits on a 7-hectare land, is planned to provide affordable housing for residents in the state.

“I urge you to believe in yourself as real estate managers and whatever you set out to do; do it well, just like the Edo State Governor has set out to turn Edo State around by driving the Emotan Gardens Estate project, Edo Production Center, Edo Innovation Hub, Industrial Park and many others,” she added.

Omo explained that Governor Obaseki was working towards industrialising Edo State, which has caused him to attract cement firms, industries producing tiles, iron rods, glass factories and many more factories to the State.

Leader of the delegation and a lecturer in the Department, Dr. Victor Akujuru, expressed delight at the progress being recorded in the real estate sector of Edo State, adding, “The layout of the Emotan Gardens Estate is world-class and I wish that the government of Rivers State can emulate what is happening in Edo.”

Akujuru said the field trip is organised annually, adding that the decision to visit Edo State was as a result of the good works they have been hearing in Edo State being executed by Governor Obaseki.