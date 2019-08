The immediate past Director General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof. Akpan Ekpo, has announced the peaceful transition of his mother, Deaconess Affiong Harison Ekpo (née Udosen).

She was 83 years and died at the Ibom Specialist hospital, Uyo.

Late Mrs Ekpo was survived by the former WAIFEM boss and three other children.

The family in a notice yesterday, stated that the burial announcement would be made later.