Master Cartoonist Set for Lagos Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

A master cartoonist and cartoon editor at The Sun Newspapers, Albert Ohams is ready to showcase works that embody his 35 years of brush strokes at Four Points By Sheraton, Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show titled, “Albert Ohams: 35 Years Strokes of Master Cartoonist” which coincides with the cartoonist’s birthday will attract dignitaries such as the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Prince Eze Madumere and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni.

When Albert Ohams joined the weekly Eagle Newspaper owned by Dr. K.O Mbadiwe in Aba 35 years after his secondary school education at the Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, Imo State. Little did he know at that period that he was on a path to a life-time career in the world of cartoon.

Honing his artistic skills at the Department of Fine Art, Yaba College of Technology, Ohams had since worked with numerous media houses as a cartoonist including Ikebe Super, Prime People, Vintage People, Quality Magazines and Champion Newspaper.

His use of humour in treating serious issues of national and international concerns has made his cartoons very unique, with him winning several media awards such as Editorial Cartoonist of the Year at the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA), Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME), Wole Soyinka Investigative Award (WSIJ), BBC Budget Monitoring Best Cartoonist Award, Red Ribbon Award amongst others.

The exhibition which opens on August 29 runs till August 31.