Buhari Directs ICPC to Prosecute Obono-Obla

Idowu Sowunmi

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to prosecute the suspended Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, after ongoing investigations into sundry criminal allegations made against him.

Buhari’s latest directive comes on the heel of the receipt of an interim report from the ICPC on alleged misconduct and abuse of office by the suspended SPIP chairman.

The federal government has also directed the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, to immediately take over the affairs of the SPIP.

A statement by Deputy Director, Public Affairs, in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. James Odaudu, said weighty allegations emanating from a series of petitions from legal practitioners, concerned public-spirited citizens and public officers led to Obono-Obla’s suspension.

It said: “Following the crisis arising from series of petitions from legal practitioners, concerned public-spirited citizens and public officers, alleging abuse of office, intimidation, unauthorised malicious investigation, financial impropriety, administrative misconduct and forgery/falsification of records by the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, President Buhari has directed his immediate suspension from office.

“The suspension follows the receipt and consideration of the interim investigative report of the ICPC on the matter.

“The president has also directed that the ICPC should conclude its investigations and proceed to prosecute Chief Okoi Obono-Obla.

“Meanwhile, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, has been directed to immediately take over the affairs of the Special Investigative Panel (SPIP).”