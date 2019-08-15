Vivo’s New Smartphones Excite Customers

The recently launched Vivo’s ‘Y’ series of smartphones into the Nigerian market has continued to expire customers, and the smartphones give its users a first-class experience of professional grade photography, right in their palms, the smartphone company has said.

Inspired and powered by youth, vivo Y Series feature is a combination of AI Triple Camera’s professional camera with the flagship-standard visual impact of the Halo FullView Display. The smartphone devices under the Y series launched into the Nigerian market are the vivo Y15 and Y17 as they both share the feature of a huge and powerful long lasting 5,000-mAh battery.

Country Manager Vivo Nigeria, Felix Lu, said: “The Y Series is made for the youth and we are bringing our latest photography innovations to many more young consumers through two stylish smartphones – the Y15 and Y17 – both under the Y Series family.” He further explained that “with ‘Powered by Youth’ as our guiding light, the Y Series is a clear example of our commitment to bringing advanced and premium features to our energetic and dynamic consumers from all walks of life around the world.”

According to him, the combination of a 13MP main camera, 8MP super-wide-angle camera and the 2MP depth camera assists the user in capturing magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. The AI super wide-angle camera can even expand user view to 120 degree to enable user capture more.

Speaking about some of its features, Lu said: “The 6.35-inch Halo FullView Display provides all two phones with a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides. Despite the size and broad view, the 19.3:9 aspect ratio and the specifically designed gesture controls provides effortless one-hand control.

“Powering this amazing experience is a large, industry-leading 5,000 mAh battery which keeps the Y Series going for a longer time; more than enough for all your photography, video and gaming adventures. It should interest users to know that intelligent power-saving technologies extend battery life to make battery worries a thing of the past.”

The Y15 and Y17 both provide such premium experience and offers a variety of specifications to meet the diverse needs of all consumers.

The Y17 boasts of vivo’s exclusive dual-engine fast charging technology to re-juice the massive 5,000 mAh battery even quicker, making sure you can always be online anytime, anywhere, while the Y15 sports the Y series’ 6.35-inch Halo full View display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides, making it perfect for users who enjoy watching their favourite movies or browsing social content on the go.