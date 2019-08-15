Inlaks Energy Supports Youths at Lagos Energy Academy

Emma Okonji

Inlaks Energy, a subsidiary of Inlaks Limited, recently sponsored 10 teenagers from state owned orphanages in Nigeria to participate in the 2019 Energy Training edition of Lagos Energy Academy.

This year’s edition tagged ‘Energy Stars’ Summer Lab was focused on enlightening young visionaries on power and energy conservation.

Energy Stars Programme is a Lagos Energy Academy initiative aimed at imparting secondary school students on the necessities of energy efficiency and its conservation. The one-week long educative training session exposed the youths to issues relating to energy sources, uses, conservation, conversion and many more.

Speaking at the event, Business Development Manager, Inlaks Energy, Kelechi Onwumere, said: “Frequent and adequate sensitisation for the youths of today guarantees sustainable energy for the future. At all levels of education, the academic curriculum should contain ample learning resources and information about the evolution of energy and futuristic benefits of clean and renewable energy sources.”

By working with the Lagos Energy Academy, he said, “We can contribute our quota to building a generation that is aware of sustainable energy strategies and will maximize the clean energy options. This training about renewable energy would help our children, who are the future energy consumers in Nigeria, to make informed energy choices to conserve the natural environment”.

Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Energy Academy, Leke Adegbola, explained that the programme was directed towards helping the youths in the society to recognise and maximise energy sources as well as develop an energy conservative attitude.

“At the end of this edition, we are confident that the participants will become vibrant Energy Conservation Ambassadors in their immediate environment and ultimately Nigeria at large,” he said.

The students were exposed to several practical sessions to demonstrate and deepen their understanding of the energy conversion process. The program climaxed with a project showcase of the participants’ inventions which challenged the thinking and unlock the creativity of the participants.

Inlaks Energy is a division of Inlaks Limited specialising in renewable Energy, specifically Solar and Inverter. Since inception, Inlaks Energy has been a major supplier of alternative energy options to private, public and commercial ventures all over Nigeria.

Inlaks exceptionally qualified professionals are well grounded in the art designing, building, installing, repairing and maintenance of solar projects.