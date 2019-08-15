Group Congratulates Adeniyi on His Emergence as Fellow Nigerian Academy of Letters

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

International Relations Alumni Association (IRAA) of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) wednesday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, congratulated the Chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, on his induction as Honourary Fellow of The Nigerian Academy of Letters.

A statement by the group’s President, Chris Adetayo and its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Dairo, said IRAA joined other well wishers to rejoice with Adeniyi, describing him as a distinguished alumnus whose induction into a reputable body such as the Nigerian Academy Letters is a great honour and recognition for erudition.

“We rejoice with a distinguished member of our association and Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi on his induction into the Nigerian Academy of letters as a honourary member.

“This is a notable recognition of your intellectual works as a penpusher and a writer, we are proud of you,” the statement said.

The group implored Adeniyi to see his induction as a reward for hard work which it said should ultimately translate to more work for greater impact within and beyond the the fourth estate of the realm.