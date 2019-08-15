Expert Counsels Women on Values of Healthy Living

Martins Ifijeh

A General Health Care Specialist, Dr. Doyin Olaosebikan has counseled girls and women on the values of maintaining healthy status especially during the periods of their monthly flow.

This was part of the highlights of the activities marking the 2019 World Friendship Day with the launching of ‘Mo Girls’, a party of 40 girls, by MOLPED Sanitary Pads, the flagship brand from Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited.

Olaosibikan highlighted the health benefits of the sanitary pads mostly especially in the area of absorbing flow during periods no matter how heavy it is.

According to him, since the MOLPED pad was made with 100 per cent cotton, it is breathable, which allows air to circulate to the affected areas there by preventing bacteria from being harmful to the users.

The product, according to the Brand Manager, Tissue, Hamyat Kimya, Onyinyechi Nwosu, offers every woman the solution to irritation and roughness, as it is produced with nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing comforting cottony feel.

According to her, companion and friendship were the key words that best describe MOLPED, adding that “this is the beginning of synergy for our brand and women which is much needed”.

She said the MOLPED Sanitary Pads was launched into the Nigerian market in April 2019, changing the narrative of the feminine care category in Nigeria.

“Since then, it has enjoyed growing presence in traditional and modern trade channels. To further hasten this, we deployed a team of all girls -MOLPED Auxiliary squad- aimed at educating retailers on brands USP while leaving samples behind for the retailers to share the shoppers.

“Recently, MOLPED started its digital pages across the social media to reinforce its unique selling points as well as its brand personality. The brand personality is coiled around ‘Best Friends’ and aimed at growing a community of ladies online called Mo’girls who will drive the best friend narrative,” she added.

The ‘Mo Girls’ Hangout which took place inside the Tea Room in Lekki- Lagos was headlined by MOLPED Brand Ambassador, Chindima Ekile.

The 28 year old Ekile, popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, who in 2010, rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.