BF SUMA Cheats Nature, Reverses Aging, Others with New Health Products

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A Chinese company, BF SUMA says it has dared nature and successfully produced life extension health products which pushes back the hands of time, thereby stalking old age in the life of users.

The Head, Africa Business Unit, BF SUMA, Evan Yen, who disclosed this in Abuja during the company’s 11th anniversary and unveiling of new products, as well as presentation of awards and setting of targets for partners in seven countries, said other products include supplements for balanced weight control and the boosting of energy metabolism, among others.

According to him, “due to the authenticity of its products as being testified by several users, we provide more than 25 per cent of health products worldwide with plans to reach out to every country globally.

“With the slogan for Nigeria being ‘Go and shine’, the country is a booming market for all. The new products are Youth Forever, Elements, and Suma Fit among others. Youth Forever is a beauty and body enhancer. It is anti-aging, anti- cancer and repairs DNA.

“The balanced weight control programme known as Suma Fit has products such as Elements, Veggie Veggie and Probia three. It provides life extension, and improves body function and boosts energy metabolism.”

He explained that Nigeria is leading in the expected target and sales goal from August 2019 to ending of 2020 with $1million, followed by Kenya with $700,000 and Ghana, with $136,000. Others are DR Congo and Uganda with $100,000 each and distantly followed by Tanzania with $40,000.