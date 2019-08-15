AU, Afrima Unveil Nominees for 6th Award Ceremony

The African Union (AU) and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have unveiled the 2019 nominees’ list for its 6th regional and continental award ceremony scheduled to hold between November 20 and 23, 2019.

The nominees emerged from the 8,157 songs/videos received as entries from its online portal which closed on August 2, 2019 for songs produced between August 1, 2018 and August 2, 2019.

Nominees for regional awards include Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Teniola, Fally Ipupa, AKA, Shatta Wale, Amara Brown, DJ Arafat while nominees for the Continental Category would be released on August 23.

The nominees were selected by a 13-man jury, guided by the AFRIMA acronym FACEIT which stands for Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, excellence, Integrity, and Transparency after a week-long process of thoroughly screening, categorizing, assessing, and grading from the thousands of entries in order to arrive at a best reflection of rich and creative talents embedded in African music.

The AFRIMA online voting platform will open to the public on Sunday, September 1 and will run till November 22, when continental and regional nominees in the 36 AFRIMA awarding categories will compete against one another for the coveted 23.9 carats gold-plated AFRIMA Trophy.