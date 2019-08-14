Regulatory Reforms Workshop for Digital Media Holds in Lagos

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

A two-day workshop designed to keep regulatory, policy makers and stakeholder management personnel in the telecommunications, media and technology ecosystem sectors abreast of current trends will take place on August 15 and 16 at RadissonBlu Hotel, Victoria Island-Lagos

The special regulatory compliance and stakeholder management programme is designed to focus attention on the challenges and opportunities of regulating the digital media ecosystem to assist compliance and regulatory professionals in managing the complexities of Over-The-Top (OTT) video services.

Presented on the broad theme: ‘Regulatory Reforms for the Digital Media Ecosystem: Challenges of Regulating OTT and SVOD Services’, the workshop will help attendees learn the fundamentals of digital media regulation, gain exposure in industry practices and discover practical applications to develop analytical skills required to manage change in a period of rapid disruption. The workshop will also consider practical strategies to develop skills and culture that support innovation whilst delivering regulatory outcomes.

Through the compact period of learning, the attendees will understand that regulations and regulatory institutions should be redesigned around the concept of functionality, rather than legacy technologies or industry sectors. These capsules of knowledge will be delivered the ‘faculty’ led by the keynote speaker, Prof. H. Sama Nwana. Other faculty members are Dr. Katherine Righi, Emeka Okafor, Basil Udotai, Tope Egunjobi, Dr. Sam Amadi, Mary Ojiah and Emmanuel Ataguba.

The programme is packaged by AlexisXavier and Associates, a company established by regulatory experts dedicated to helping organisations manage all kinds of risks as well as provide compliance guidelines with specialisation in media, telecommunications, technology, health and environment sectors.

According to the organisers, the workshop will be managed and curated by former Director General of the Nigeria Broadcast Commission (NBC), Mr. Emeka Mba, whose regulatory experience spans over 25 years across media, entertainment, technology and communication industries.