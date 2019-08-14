Reading Culture: WIN Solicits More Support for Literary Clubs

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Lagos-based literary club, Writers Interactive Network (WIN) has solicited the support of government, and private entities for literary clubs to enable them engage in activities that will assist in restoring the reading culture in the country.

Speaking recently at the guest reader/writer session with the theme ‘Finding Yourself through Literature’, the President of WIN, Mr. Abraham Onoja said the a lot of such clubs are funded from within, adding that with more support, the organisation would increase its activities to include school reading sessions, literary festivals, conferences, workshops among others.

On the essence of the event, which featured guests like Chimamaka Adeniyi, Dr. Andrew Eyeoyibo and Ibinabo Fiberesima, he said it was meant to motivate young writers and other guests.

Apart from the guest session, club also holds reading sessions among members to learn from one another, as well as to discuss on how to be better writers.

Onoja stated that the club was established about a year ago to become every writer’s wings, reaching out to humanity and enchanting the world through writings and expressions that win; to stimulate and sustain writing and creativity among writers through literary activities and programmes geared towards building a productive community of writers.

Other objectives of WIN he said include: to foster and sustain a connection between writing and creativity and the society by taking writing and creativity beyond pages of writers’ works to all corners and places where the society is; to open up opportunities for collaborations among members of the literary community towards ensuring the existence of a book chain that provides quality writing, professional editing and proofreading, publishing, marketing and sale of literary works, regardless of genre of work, among others.