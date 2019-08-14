LS Scientific Unveils N300m Labs to Drive Products

LS Scientific Limited, a solution provider of laboratory products and services unveiled its N300 million worth of laboratories that will among other things ensure quality assurance in Nigerian products.

The scientific event and exposition which took place last week, showcased four laboratories namely: the world chemistry lab, microbiology lab, instrumentation lab and the technical and calibration lab. The four labs with testing and analysis would help ensure the highest level of quality and supply equipment, chemicals, consumables, safely and protect layers

Managing Director, LS Scientific Limited, Olumurewa Odunjo, said: “We are here to officially launch our laboratories which will help us to study the consumer able food that manufacturers produce to ensure that they have the highest level of quality and also showcase our technical capacity within the Nigeria environment.”

“The first lab is called the wet chemistry lab which will help carryout different analysis using various chemicals. For example, if you want to know the amount of sodium in salt, or minerals in water, you can carry out such test in this facility.

“The second one is the microbiology lab where we carryout micro-organism studies. If you want to know if there is Ebola or cholera in your food, micro-organism or foreign matter, this lab will help you with it.”

According to him, the instrumentation lab is fully equipped with the state of the art equipment, using high tech equipment’s and machines to do analysis and the last one acts as a support system which carryout technical affair, maintenance , calibration and training of users of these equipment.

“We are unveiling the labs to Nigerians, and West Africans to ensure that production of goods are world class. So we are reaching out to Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) s, oil and gas, manufacturing companies. Etc,” the Head of Marketing & Business Development at LS Scientific Limited, Adewale Olukoya, said.

“We have the equipment here that can carry out world class laboratory analysis and ensure that the qualities of finished products are world class. That is why we are partnering with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and others,” Olukoya added.