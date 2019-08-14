Ikeja Electric, Mojec Sensitise Customers on Meter Registration

Peter Uzoho

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE), in conjunction with one of its Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), Mojec Meter Assets Management Company, a subsidiary of Mojec International Limited, recently held a customer engagement forum to sensitise its customers in the Shomolu Business Unit, Lagos, on the registration process, survey, payment and installation of meters.

This is in compliance with the federal government’s plan of closing the wide metering gap and ending the controversial estimated billing system in the country through the MAP scheme regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Speaking at the event held in Gbagada, Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan, reiterated the company’s commitment to leverage the opportunity provided by the MAP scheme to close the metering gap across its network and also remove estimated billing.

“The scheme will ensure accelerated meter deployment to unmetered customers, totally eliminating every form of controversy regarding the accuracy of electricity bills.

“We have taken concrete actions in terms of planning and manpower deployment for adequate metering” Soetan said.

In order to ensure a seamless registration for meter under MAP scheme, she advised the unmetered customers to register through IE website using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details, which would be followed by a survey to determine the type of meter that will be suitable for their premises.

Soetan, also pointed out that the company had set up a debt resolution panel in its six Business Units to address disputed outstanding bills and ensure reconciliation, adding that customers must always pay into the designated bank account provided on the online MAP Portal and always quote their Application Reference Number (ARN) when making any

payment.

In her remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Mojec International, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, stated that the company has adequate meters in stock for the MAP scheme.

Abdul explained that the single phase meter costs N38, 850, while the three-phase meter cost N70, 350, both inclusive of Value-Added Tax (VAT).

She said: “The aim of this event is to ensure that you, the customer, has access to quality and credible meters. We are confident to say that we have meters available and upon purchase through the necessary channels, our technicians will be deployed to install them.

“We are also proud to say that our meters meet all the necessary standards as they are thoroughly tested and approved by the relevant regulators. In addition, we provide insurance and maintenance of the meters over a period of time.

“We are working to ensure that meters get installed at our customers’ premises within eight days from date of order. As agreed by Ikeja Disco and Mojec, customers are not to offer bribes to Mojec or third party installers in a bid to hasten their order or installation as the cost of installation is already included in the price of the meter which they have already paid.”