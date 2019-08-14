GOtv Boxing NextGen5 Thrown Open for Young Boxers

Organisers of the GOtv Boxing NextGen 5, a talent hunt programme, scheduled to hold on August 29-30 in Ilorin, Kwara State, have announced that registration forms for the event are now available at designated centres.

Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event said yesterday that the forms are available to boxers aged between 18 and 25 years at seven centres.

“The centres are Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin; Akure Stadium Complex, Akure; Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta; Oyo State Boxing Association Office at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan; Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos; and Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos,” the statement from Flykite stressed.

GOtv Boxing NextGen debuted in 2015 as an programme aimed at discovering and developing young Nigerian boxers.

The young boxers will engage in sparring sessions conducted by renowned boxing coaches and at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Boxers selected as the best among the lot will have their professional licences and pre-licensing medical examinations paid for pay television service provider, GOtv, sponsor of the programme, in addition to being in line to fight at coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has propelled several boxers into the limelight, including reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde; Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola; Prince “Lion” Nwoye, Chukwuebuka “Wize King” Ezewudo, Osamudiamen “Chiso” Goodluck and current national super featherweight champion; Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.