D’Tigers Arrive Lagos from USA for Final Phase Camping

2019 FIBA WORLD CUP

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers have arrived Lagos, for the next phase of training ahead of their 2019 FIBA World Cup outing after weeks of training in the United States of America.

The strong contingent led by Head Coach, Alex Nwora arrived Lagos yesterday aboard a Delta Airline from Atlanta to continue their World Cup preparation.

The initial list of 44 players invited to camp has been pruned to just 15 as training hits home stretch.

Captain, Ike Diogu led the list of final 15 players in camp alongside Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo, Ireogbu Ike, NBA rising star, Okogie Joshua Aloiye, Nwamu Ike, Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi, Aminu Al Farouq, Stanley Okoye and Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel.

Others include; Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz), Chimezie Metu (Sam Antonio Spurs), Zanna Talib, Aminu Abdul Alade, Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji and Michael Eric.

While in Lagos, the team will continue their training and play a couple of tune-up games as well as interact with members of the media and their teeming fans before their departure for China on the 19th of August.

So far, the team has played four friendlies and won three against fellow World Cup-bound Dominican Republic which they defeated twice as well as Canada.

Nwora is to be assisted by Cyprian Glynn Ray, Burlesson Kevin and Ogoh Odaudu

LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Point Guards: Uzoh Benjamin Chukwukelo (CB Caballeros de Culican), Ireogbu Ike (Science City Jena, Germany).

Shooting Guards: Okogie Joshua Aloiye (Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA),

Nwamu Ike (Sioux Falls Skyforce, NBA), Nwora Jordan Ifeanyi (University of Louisville, USA), Vincent Nnamdi Gabriel (Stockton Kings, NBA),

Small Forwards: Aminu Al Farouq (Portland Trail Blazers, NBA), Stanley Okoye (Tecnyconta Zaragoza, Spain).

Power Forward: Diogu Ikechukwu Somto (Bayaman Vaqueros, Puerto Rico), Zanna Talib (Montakit Fuenlabrada, Spain), Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz, NBA), Aminu Abdul Alade (Capitanies de Arecibo, Puerto Rico), Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs, NBA).

Centre: Michael Eric (Darussafaka, Turkey), Akindele Jeleel Ayodeji (Hapoel SP Tel-Aviv, Israel).