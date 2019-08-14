DPO Freed by Kidnappers after Allegedly Collecting N3m Ransom

Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Galilee Police Station in Ute-Ogbeje community in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, who was allegedly abducted along the Benin-Asaba Expressway on Friday between Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku has regained his freedom.

The DPO was freed after allegedly paying the sum of the M3 million to the kidnappers.

The DPO who was simply identified as Okoro, was abducted by the kidnappers and taken away to an undisclosed location.

He was however, freed on Sunday after his relatives were said to have paid the agreed ransom at a designated location.

Sources at the state police command headquarters in Asaba, who spoke off the record, told THISDAY that the victim was freed by his abductors after paying a ransom of N3 million.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, however, denied the incident and the subsequent payment of ransom.

He said it was the DPO’s friend, who was kidnapped.

He added that he had been in touch with the DPO and that the police do not support the payment of ransom for kidnap victims.