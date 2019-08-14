Benin Auto Spare Parts Market inferno: Obaseki assures of support to affected traders

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured traders in Benin Auto Spare Parts Market, Uwelu, whose businesses were destroyed by midnight fire, of government’s support to get them back to business.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday while assessing damages wrecked by the fire incident in the market in Uwelu, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

He said a committee would be set-up to unravel the cause of the inferno which destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The governor, who sympathised with the traders, urged them to be peaceful while the circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak would be ascertained to prevent future occurrence.

He added, “I will hold a meeting with the Head, Edo Fire Service; sister agencies which helped in putting out the fire; members of the State Executive Council and officials of Egor LGA this afternoon and a team will be set up to investigate the fire outbreak.”

He said the committee would be given a week to carry out the investigation on the cause of the fire, ascertain the number of traders whose goods were damaged and the monetary value of goods lost, which will enable the state government in providing assistance to the victims.

“The team will also advise the state government on measures to put in place to ensure that fire outbreak in markets are minimised and prevented, where possible,” he added.

In his remarks, Chairman, Motor Spare Parts Association, Uwelu Market, Mr Augustine Osaretin, said the arrival of officials of the Fire Service ensured the market was not completely reduced to rubbles.