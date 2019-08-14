Atiku’s Son-in-Law Arraigned for Alleged Money Laundering

Remanded in EFCC custody pending hearing of bail application

By Akinwale Akintunde

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, who is said to be a son-in-law of Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Babalele was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on a 2-count charge of money laundering.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant, in the build-up to the 2019 general election, laundered $140, 000.

According to the charge signed by EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, on behalf of the agency, Babalele committed the offence in February, 2019.

He however pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

Following a request made by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Justice Oweibo ordered that Babalele be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application Thursday.

Also, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, said to be Atiku’s lawyer, was separately

arraigned for allegedly laundering $2 million, in connection with the general election.