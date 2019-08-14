Aruna Quadri Lifts Less-privilege Kids in Lagos Again

Just like he did in 2018, Aruna Quadri has again taken his goodwill gestures to a Lagos-based children’s hospice.

Barely two days after retaining his ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open title in Lagos with a 13, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-1 result against Austria’s Robert Gardos in the epic final, Quadri was accompanied with his wife, Ganiyat to the home as he donated food items and other materials.

An official of Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice based in Surulere, Samuel Ilori, described Quadri’s gesture as commendable, adding the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open champion would be the second sportsman to have visited the home this year after football star, Henry Onyekuru did early this year.

“We are very grateful to the Aruna family for remembering this home. This is a private hospice that relies on individual and group donations to sustain itself and with this gesture of Aruna Quadri, he has also given lives to others in need,” the social worker added.

During the visit, Quadri toured the home and visited some of the children who are critically ill.

In his remarks, the ping-pong star said the gesture was part of his appreciation to God for His goodness to him.

“I’m very happy to have continued what we started last year and I give thanks to God for giving me the opportunity and touching my heart to show love to the less-privilege. I’m also very happy for what God has done for me so far this year, so this is a way of showing appreciation to God for His blessings on me and my family. By His grace, I will continue to do this and I pray to God to give me strength and everything that will be needed to keep doing this year after year,” stressed Aruna Quadri.

He added: “I love making people happy and giving back as a sacrifice because I believe so much in God and whatever He has blessed us with, it is very important that we give part of it back to the society so that He can bless us more. This is one of the reasons I’m doing this.”

The Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice was opened on October 2, 2003 in response to a steadily increasing number of abandoned, orphaned and sick children.