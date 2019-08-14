Abduction: PDP Urges Army, Police, DSS to Speak on Kogi PDP Chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the hierarchy of the Army, Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to speak out on the abduction of its Okene Local Government Chairman, Musa Adelabu, by gunmen reportedly dressed in military fatigue.

The party expressed worries that three days after Adelabu’s abductors allegedly dared his family members that they were acting on orders from above, there has been no trace of his whereabouts.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it’s completely unacceptable that since the public outcry by the party and members of Adelabu’s family over his violent abduction and despite the demands for his release, the high commands of the military, the police and the DSS have failed to speak out on the matter.

“This situation has heightened apprehensions of high-level partisan conspiracy to use some compromised security operatives against the opposition in Kogi State, in a desperate bid to foist the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the failed Governor Yahaya Bello on the people of Kogi State.

“Already, there is an ominous tension in Kogi State following intelligence reports filtering into the public domain that our LG Chairman is being tortured by his captors in a secret facility where his life is now in great danger.

“Such provocative situation is capable of sparking off serious crisis in Kogi State, which location as gateway and convergence state, means a lot of dire consequences for our nation, in the event of any disturbances in the area.

“It is therefore completely unacceptable that the security high command is not forthcoming with concrete statement or decisive action to secure his release despite calls by our party and the people of Kogi State,” Ologbodiyan said.

PDP, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to address the circumstances surrounding Adelabu’s abduction and to ensure his release forthwith.