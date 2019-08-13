Port Harcourt Polo Club Joins Campaign against Polio

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt



Port Harcourt Polo Club has announced its preparedness to work with relevant government and non-governmental agencies to advance the health and well-being of the people.

The club joined the campaign against polio in the country as part of its humanitarian services.

The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Leo Edochie, spoke in Port Harcourt while unveiling a big polio box presented to the club by Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, District 9141.

Edochie lauded the partnership between the club and Rotary Club and said the club was ready to serve the greater interest of the public.

He noted that polio was one of the diseases plaguing the country and said it was time individuals and organisations joined hands to eliminate the scourge from the country.

“Port Harcourt Polo Club is pleased to partner Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan on this important fight against polio. “While we call on other individuals and organisations to join this important fight against polio, we restate our preparedness to work for the greater good of the society,” he said.

Edochie said greater humanitarian service is one of the new board’s nine point vision and that the club and its members are willing to do more.

His deputy, Chukwudi Dimkpa, also said that Port Harcourt Polo Club will do everything positive to support in the fight against Polio.

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan , District 9141 had presented a big polio box at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, GRA, as part of its humanitarian services in the city.

The big polo box is for cash donation that would be forwarded to Rotary Foundation for the fight against polio.

Speaking at the presentation, the former District Governor of District 9141, Sir Gabriel Toby, commended the management of Polo Club for partnering Rotary to end polio.

Toby, a former deputy Governor of Rivers State, said sports control a lot of followership and the larger society could be reached through sports.