Obaseki Pays Oshiomhole, Otaru of Auchi Sallah Homage

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday seemingly set aside the alleged rift between his administration and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomole, when he visited the Iyanmoh residence of the latter in celebration of Eid al Adha in the state.

The governor demonstrated the virtues of the season with his visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman and his mother, Hajia Aishetu Oshiomole, in spite of the rumoured differences between both men.

During the visit, Obaseki expressed his delight at the incredible support he received from the Muslim community, and reiterated his commitment to the transformation of the state as well as the empowerment of all the people of the state.

In his response, the Otaru of Auchi commended the governor for his uncommon leadership, and advised him not to succumb to the forces of darkness preaching division in the state. He encouraged the governor to remain prayerful and continue to strive in the interest of the people.

Speaking after the visit, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, congratulated the Muslim community in the state, and lauded the governor for his demonstration of exemplary leadership.

Osagie suggested that the visit would likely unnerve a tiny fraction of the people of the state, but everyone has to move forward happily for the greatness of the state.

“The notion that these two men are adversaries is being propagated by morally and financially insolvent people seeking to profit from the challenges they have been working so hard to foment. You cannot blame such people really. Their talents and abilities are severely limited, so it is in their collective interest to stoke tension and drive division, but I can tell you that they have already failed,” he said.

The governor aide said: “It is not in their interests for Edo State to peacefully progress, so they will try to mis-categorise this visit. This is what they’ve always done; it’s their stock in trade.

“True leaders understand that they represent the people in whose interests they must serve. This is why His Excellency, the governor, has always said that the resources of the state are for the people only and not for an insignificant minority, and nothing can ever change this.”

Asked whether this means that a new proclamation of the state House of Assembly will be issued by the governor in conformity with the directives of the National Assembly, Osagie, who was unequivocal, said: “I cannot speak on this matter as it is subjudice. But I think the world knows that the state House of Assembly has already been inaugurated.”

No person or group of persons or institution other than the judiciary can order a state governor to do anything on a matter that is presently before courts of competent jurisdiction. We are a country of laws, and by the special grace of God, we will all be alive to witness as the law runs its full course.”