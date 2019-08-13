Emenalo Departs Monaco as Onyekuru Arrives on a Five-year Deal

Femi Solaja with agency repor



Everton have sold forward Henry Onyekuru to French Ligue 1 side Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international, 22, never made an appearance for the Toffees after joining on a five-year deal from Belgian club KAS Eupen for £7m in 2017.

He spent the 2017-18 season back in Belgium on loan at Anderlecht, before another loan deal at Turkish side Galatasaray last year.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 league games as Galatasaray won the title.

French sports daily L’Equipe however reported yesterday that Onyekuru has inked a five-year contract with the Principality side following a successful medical, which has effectively ended his association with Everton.

The transfer of the former Eupen man is believed to cost Monaco €13.5 million plus bonuses of up to €1.5 million.

Onyekuru has been signed as replacement for Rony Lopes, who is being linked with a switch to Sevilla before the close of the window.

Lukman Haruna, Rabiu Afolabi and Victor Ikpeba have represented Monaco in the past.

Meanwhile, Monaco have confirmed that the club and former Nigerian international, Michael Emenalo, have decided to put an end to their collaboration by mutual agreement.

The USA 1994 World Cup star arrived in Monaco in November 2017 to take up the position of Sports Director and part of his job description was to oversee recruitment of players.

Prior to joining Monaco, Emenalo was technical director at Chelsea and worked with ten different head coaches.

In his parting words to Monaco, the former Super Eagles left-back thanked the club for giving him the opportunity to experience the French Ligue 1 and wished the club and supporters a successful 2019-2020 season.

Under the leadership of Emenalo, Monaco signed France youth internationals Willem Geubbels and Wilson Isidor, Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, Germany fullback Benjamin Henrichs and England U-19 international Jonathan Panzo.

Monaco lost 3-0 to Lyon in their opening match of the 2019-2020 season on Friday, August 9.