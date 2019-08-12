Wema, SheCan Nigeria Empower Women in Ebonyi 

Wema Bank Plc in partnership with SheCan Nigeria recently empowered over 3,000 women in Ebonyi State.

The program, an initiative of SheCan Nigeria, offered vocational training in coding, fashion, decoration, catering among other entrepreneurial skills to women including students, NYSC corps members and the general public.

The program, which held between July 23 to August 2, 2019, was inaugurated by the Special Adviser to Ebonyi State Governor on SMEDAN, Mrs. Ann Aligwe.

Also, in attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ebonyi State, Itumo Elijah and Special Adviser to the Ebonyi State Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Udoku Chinyere, according to a statement.

Wema Bank’s Olamide Oladele delivered a lecture on Financial Planning as the participants joined the bank’s Sara by Wema community, designed to support all Nigerian women in their personal lives and businesses.

Key features of the vocational training included seminars, workshops, aerobics, exhibition and a presentation of grants to selected participants in each category.

Follow up on progress for a start-up, collation of marketing strategy, business registration and counselling support have already started as sustainability plans for some of the participants.

SheCan Nigeria is a movement set up to empower adolescent girls and women through strategic training, mentoring, counselling, skill acquisition and community empowerment programs.

The Ezinne Ezeani-led initiative flagged of its second-year activities with an annual conference on June 21, 2019, at MUSON Centre Lagos with keynote speakers including Wema Bank’s Executive Director, Folake Sanu, charging women to take responsibility for growth in their careers, professions, and businesses.

Among other activities lined up by SheCan include a Charity Fair, Pick Up a Child Challenge, Mentoring, and Counseling for Adolescent Girls, Back2School Initiative and Booth Camp.

Wema Bank will continue to support the initiative’s activities in line with its drive to support the entrepreneurial prospects of women in Nigeria.