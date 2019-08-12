Topfeeds Hosts Trade Partners

Promoters of Topfeeds, an animal feed brand from the stable of Premier Feed Mills Co Limited, recently held the 2019 edition of its annual sales conference and national distributors’ convention to deepen relationship with its trade partners. The two-day event, which was held in Ibadan, was also used to reward some loyal distributors, who have consistently supported the brand.

Over the years, Premier Feed, a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), with production facilities in Ibadan, Calabar and Kaduna, has been supporting farmers to be more profitable in their farm businesses. According to a recent statement issued by the company, it manages to accomplish this with the added advantage of being able to produce all required nutrition essential to animal husbandry.

“With a combined milling capacity of over 780,000 Metric Tons per annum spread in 3 plants location; West, East and North, the Company is able to meet all necessary demands,” the statement stated.

The event themed; “New Topfeeds is taking shape” with value proposition “Advanceable, Affordable, Available and profitable” was organised to celebrate, reward, and recognize trade partners for their patronage during the previous financial year that ended in March this year.

It commenced with the national sales conference where the business performance of the previous year was reviewed. The company growth plan for new financial year was also shared with focus on where to play and how to win.

The business luncheon provided an avenue for the company’s leadership team to showcase to its trade partners plans and strategies for the growth of brands from the stable and how the trade partners can fit in. The Managing Director, Stoney Su, reiterated the company’s commitment to making high quality feed available all year round at a competitive pricing.