PDP Wins all Seats in Bayelsa LG Polls

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

It was an all-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) affair at the weekend as the ruling party in the Bayelsa State won all the local government areas of the state in the election characterised by low voters’ turnout.

When THISDAY visited polling units visited in Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama, only a handful of voters were seen performing their civic duty.

The PDP defeated all the smaller parties, which took part in the poll organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) to claim all the eight local councils and 105 councillorship positions.

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, had earlier described the election as peaceful, free, fair and credible after casting his vote at Oruere-wari polling unit 05, ward 2 in Toru Orua, Sagbama LGA of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had pulled out of the contest, saying the process and the leadership of the commission were not credible.

But Dickson said that though the APC boycotted the council polls, over 30 political parties contested the exercise and expressed joy that there were no security issues.

Announcing the results yesterday, the Returning Officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, disclosed that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma.

In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat the AD candidate who scored 2,489 votes.

For Ekeremor council, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, noting that other parties had no vote.

In Sagbama , where the governor hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, said that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo, had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.

As for Brass council, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, stated that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.

The Returning Officer for Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat the ADC candidate who scored 1,017.

In the state capital, Yenagoa, Dr. Good-head Abraham declared Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP winner with 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Remember Ogbe, in his comments, described the process as peaceful.